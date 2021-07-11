Special clinic offers free medical care in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial hardship on many people, prompting one non-profit to bring free healthcare to central Ohio for the first time.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) has been around since 1985. The mission of RAM is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need.

On Saturday and Sunday, it held a pop-up clinic at East High School, teaming with students at Ohio State University.

“We provide medical care to those who may not be able to afford medical care, who may not be able to afford their insurance deductibles, or don’t have access to dental, medical, and vision care,” said RAM spokesman Dave Maurer.

Mauer said people everywhere are in need of free healthcare. He says he treats patients at his daytime job and talks to patients daily who express their struggles.

“I’ve had so many patients come up to me with tears in their eyes because they were able to get their toothache resolved,” Mauer said. “We all know how painful a toothache can be, or they’re able to get glasses so they’re able to see that school board or so that they could get a job.”

Charlean Mayes was thankful to see this come to Columbus as she needed some of those services.

“You always constantly worry about the health, you know?” Mayes said. “You want to do everything you can to keep yourself safe as well as your family. But you also have to consider just how much you can afford. Affordability.”

RAM is hopeful to return to Columbus in the near future.

To learn more about the organization, visit its website.