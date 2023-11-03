See a previous report on the former Spaghetti Warehouse location’s closure in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurant chain, Spaghetti Warehouse, known for its distinctive decor, has announced an upcoming online auction for customers and collectors.

The beloved eatery, which is making a comeback in Columbus, has been celebrated for its iconic ambiance. The event, called “Own a Piece of the History,” is scheduled from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, and will allow patrons to acquire treasured memorabilia, according to the company.

The auction boasts a diverse array of more than 130 historical items, artifacts, and vintage antiques that are sure to evoke cherished memories of Spaghetti Warehouse’s legacy location on W. Broad Street in Columbus. That site was forced to close in 2022 due to a partial roof collapse.

Auction items include:

Large blue sleigh (just in time for holiday décor).

An Eagle 10 hand crank cotton gin similar in size and function to Eli Whitney’s original gin.

Prohibition-era copper still.

Antique Household Items: sifter, washing machines, coffee mill, corn grinder, expresso grinder, fruit press, gramophone, and the large blue stove that was at the entrance of the legacy location.

Furniture that includes cast iron and marble end tables and Victorian-style settees.

Stained-glass hanging lamps.

Stoneware crocks.

Metal advertising signs (several with thermometers) for brands such as Coca-Cola, Mail Pouch, 7up, London Life Cigarettes, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Deer’s Leap Beer, Mason’s Root Beer and Braun’s Bread.

Church pews from a European abbey.

Retail Fixtures such as the tall cash register that was in the upper dining room.

Many one-of-a-kind wood signs and more that were made for pubs.

The online auction will begin the morning of Sunday, Nov. 5, accessible through www.auctionohio.com, and will end on the evening of Friday, Nov. 17. Successful bidders will receive email notifications.

Winning bidders are advised to arrange for item pickup on Sunday, Nov. 19, between noon and 4 p.m. Spaghetti Warehouse noted that those who acquire heavy or bulky items should come prepared with adequate assistance for moving. All items are stored at a facility in Chillicothe.

In addition to the auction, Spaghetti Warehouse previously revealed the highly anticipated opening of their new location at 150 S. High St., which is scheduled for Nov. 30.

The restaurant’s hours will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To stay informed and receive further updates, enthusiasts can follow Spaghetti Warehouse Columbus on Facebook and Instagram, or explore the official website at www.spaghettiwarehouse.com.