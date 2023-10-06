See a previous report on the former Spaghetti Warehouse location’s closure in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After announcing plans to return to Columbus’ downtown, Spaghetti Warehouse is gearing up with opportunities for fans.

The chain is planning the grand opening of its new location at 150 S. High St. To pay homage to the many warm reflections that diners created at the original Franklinton location from 1978 to 2022, Spaghetti Warehouse is launching a contest it called “Savor the Memories.” Prior to relocating, the Franklinton restaurant closed indefinitely after its roof partially collapsed.

“Throughout the years, we’ve had the privilege of creating an abundance of cherished memories,” said President Ron Reynolds. “’Savor the Memories’ is our tribute to the laughter, gatherings, and delectable meals shared at our original location.”

In anticipation of its opening, Spaghetti Warehouse is sponsoring a Savor the Memories campaign for people to share their experiences since 1978.

To enter “Savor the Memories,” Spaghetti Warehouse is asking its customers to share their “heartfelt” stories about the Italian restaurant. Participants will have the chance to win “Lasagna for Life,” which includes one complimentary lasagna or another Spaghetti Warehouse entrée per month.

Additional prizes vary from Spaghetti Warehouse gift cards, to admission for four to a preview dinner at the new location and original restaurant memorabilia. As an added bonus, all entrants will receive a complimentary entrée at the new Spaghetti Warehouse. Entries can be completed on the restaurant’s website. The contest runs until Oct. 31, 2023.

Also coming this fall, Spaghetti Warehouse will host an online auction featuring some of its most popular artifacts and antiques. The “Own a Piece of the Warehouse” auction will provide a unique opportunity to acquire distinctive and diverse items from the West Broad Street location.

Spaghetti Warehouse noted that it is anticipating a late November to early December opening.