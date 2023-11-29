COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Excitement for Spaghetti Warehouse fans is building as reservations for the new Columbus restaurant are currently open.

After much fanfare, the pasta chain’s new digs, at 150 S. High St., will finally welcome guests Thursday and hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

The restaurant’s website allows diners to make reservations online for parties of seven or fewer, however, groups of eight and larger are encouraged to contact the eatery.

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

New Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio (Photo Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse)

The food is described as an “evolved” menu that will “meet the discerning tastes of the contemporary Columbus diner” while also preserving its signature dishes, according to the site.

Hungry customers who prefer to order online will be able to access all the restaurant’s offerings, including the main menu, kids menu and lunch menu.

The site notes that parking is available on-site and two hours will cost $2 with a validation. Valet parking will also be offered and the service will be free on weekdays.

In anticipation of the reopening, the company held some promotions. The first was a contest referred to officially as “Savor the Memories” that offered “Lasagna for Life” to an entrant with a special “heartfelt” story about their dining experiences.

Megan Bowes and family, winner of the Savor the Memories contest. (Photo: Megan Bowes)

The chain recently revealed the Lasagna for Life winner, Megan Bowes, on social media. Bowes wrote in her entry about marking the day her premature daughter “came out of the incubator” at the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Carmel West Hospital.

“We had dinner there to celebrate the occasion that we named ‘Pop the Top Day,’” wrote Bowes. “We made it a tradition that every year on the anniversary of ‘Pop the Top Day,’ we would celebrate at Spaghetti Warehouse. We even kept the tradition alive during the pandemic by ordering carryout. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Pop the Top Day’ in the new location!”

The second event, called “Own a Piece of the History,” was an online auction of the decor and memorabilia from the previous Franklinton location, which closed due to a partial roof collapse in 2022.

More than 100 items were sold in the online auction. The priciest item, a George Washington Bronze Hanging “Sculpture,” was purchased for $10,000. The lowest bid was for an antique folding receipt holder that went for $16.

The Spaghetti Warehouse will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.