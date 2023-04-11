See a previous report on the former Spaghetti Warehouse location’s closure in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Italian eatery Spaghetti Warehouse has announced its return to Columbus’s downtown with a new location opening in fall 2023.

The original Columbus location on W. Broad Street closed after its roof collapsed in March 2022. The chain had operated out of the iconic red brick building since 1978. The new location is set to open at 150 S. High St., just steps away from Columbus Commons, according to a release. It will have seating for approximately 200 people and is within walking distance of several theaters, museums, and other attractions.

The restaurant notes that the High Street storefront will offer a “more efficient footprint,” a modernized menu, quick service options, grab-and-go choices, and other updates that will make delivery and takeout easier. Fans of the original Spaghetti Warehouse will still be able to order signature items, including the famous 15-layer lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, sourdough bread, and Italian wedding soup.

“For decades, Spaghetti Warehouse has been loved by locals and visitors alike,” said Ron Reynolds, president of Spaghetti Warehouse. “Our new location is right in the heart of downtown and less than a mile away from our original location offering new and long-time Spaghetti Warehouse guests a convenient location to enjoy delicious Italian food and celebrate traditions.”

Reynolds also remarked that the pandemic and the repairs needed at the previous location gave the company an opportunity to re-energize the brand. Some staples, including the old restaurant’s trolley car, will also appear in the new location, as the restaurant’s architects “work to ensure a modern interpretation of the iconic feature.”

Regular updates, including the announcement of new menu items, interior design, and pre-opening events, will be shared on the restaurant’s website and social media channels.