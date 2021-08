COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A juvenile shooting victim is in stable condition after an incident Sunday afternoon on the southeast side of Columbus.

Columbus Police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. in the area of Kenaston Drive and New Village Road.

Police said officers at the scene found shell casings.

There is no suspect in custody, police said.

The identity of the juvenile victim, who was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, has not been released.