COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening, according to Columbus Divisions of Fire and Police.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, the victim was shot and suffered trauma-induced cardiac arrest at South High Street and Innis Avenue in Hungarian Village, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Steve Martin.

Martin said the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where police said he died at shortly after.