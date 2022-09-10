COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of East 13th and Cleveland Avenues, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where medics pronounced them dead at 9:35 p.m., police said.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled from the scene and has yet to be apprehended, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.