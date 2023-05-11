COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A female was shot early Thursday morning and is listed in stable condition after an alleged domestic situation in the city’s northeast side.

According to Columbus police a female was shot at around 2 a.m. in a home on the 2200 block of Hamilton Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. Police did not give the age of the victim, but said she was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police, who are looking for a male suspect, said that the victim was shot inside of the Hamilton Avenue residence, where multiple young children were present. They believe the incident stems from a domestic situation.