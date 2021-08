The scene of a shooting on the 700 block of South Highland Avenue Saturday, Aug. 21.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting on the 700 block of South Highland Avenue has left one person dead.

Police were called to the scene at 2:26 p.m. Saturday.

Medics transported the victim to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.