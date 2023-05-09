Earlier reports from this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged with fatally stabbing a woman on the west side of Columbus Sunday night was in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning.

Michael Wright, 69, is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed 66-year-old Rhonda Jones on the 1900 block of Vaughn Street in the South Hilltop neighborhood. Jones was found in the Vaughn Street residence by Columbus police suffering from multiple stab wounds, was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m. that night.

Wright was found nearby, taken into custody and was being evaluated at an area hospital while guarded by authorities. On Tuesday a Franklin County Municipal Court judge issued Wright a $500,000 bond. He will next appear at a preliminary hearing on May 18.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing, but believe it stems from a domestic situation.