A previous report on this incident can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified two victims who died in a shooting that also injured a third person early Sunday morning in South Franklinton.

David Thomas and Ziyadah Brown were pronounced dead at 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m., respectively, after they, along with a 27-year-old man, were shot and found sitting inside a car in the middle of the West Mound Street and South Souder Avenue intersection.

Thomas and Brown were taken to Grant Medical Center, originally in critical condition, while the other man was taken OSU Main Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police have not named any suspects at this time and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).