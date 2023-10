One victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:06 p.m. The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but a Columbus police sergeant at the scene said that victim was upgraded to a stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Scene of a fatal shooting on the 200 block of Buffalo Court in south Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.