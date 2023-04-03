A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A hefty bond was issued to a man accused of fatally stabbing another in a south Columbus neighborhood over the weekend.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Rieko Leohner was arraigned Monday morning and issued a $1,000,000 bond after he was charged with murder.

Officers reported that on Saturday night, just before 9 p.m., Leohner allegedly stabbed 50-year-old James Dawson Jr., who died shortly after police arrived at the 800 block of South Champion Avenue in the Southern Orchards area.

Leohner, 39, was identified as the suspect and arrested later that night. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 12 at 9 a.m.