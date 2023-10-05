COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city has ordered the shutdown of a South Central Hilltop property due to multiple felony offenses that have occurred there in the last three years.

The house near the 700 block of South Wayne Avenue has been boarded up due to more than 30 incidents reported since December 2020, Columbus City Attorney Zack Klein said.

Police have responded to incidents involving people with a gun (15 reports), Shotspotter disturbances (eight), three calls for shots fired, and once each for a shooting, a stabbing and an assault.

Other reported incidents include several for domestic violence, a missing person and a wanted felon. Since August, police have been called to the home eight times.

On Sept. 11, three people were arrested and a runaway juvenile was found after officers were called on reports of recovered stolen property. The suspects fled but were found and arrested nearby on West Mound Street.

The city has declared the home an imminent danger for those at and around the property and issued a temporary restraining order to shut down the house, Klein said in a news release.