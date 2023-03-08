COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A festival dedicated to sampling homemade soup is returning to central Ohio this weekend, featuring more than 40 soups and a lineup of live music.

(Courtesy Photo/SoupFest)

SoupFest is back for a sixth year on Saturday at the Valley Dale Ballroom in north Columbus. Doors open at 1 p.m. for sampling 45 soups served from three category-based stations: “Thoup,” or thick soup, “Unique” soup, and vegetarian soup.

Five local restaurants, Hai Poké, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, The Hungarian Butcher, Crest Gastropub, and Casa Mezcal, are serving their own specialty soups. Food trucks from Ava’s Taste Of The Caribbean, Buck City Sammies, and Ciao Italian Eatery will also be at Saturday’s festival.

Musical artists from across the U.S. are headlining the event, including electronic musician Dan Deacon from Baltimore, rock band Protomartyr from Detroit, songwriter Mol Sullivan from Cincinnati and Columbus-based band Saintseneca.

Funds raised at the festival will be donated to local organizations, including to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County. Since 2020, the event has donated $42,897 to organizations addressing food scarcity and social inequity in central Ohio.

“As we near the $50,000 total donation mark, we’re incredibly grateful for the partnerships we’ve forged, the time, money, and energy that’s been donated to our cause, and for all that’s still to come for SoupFest and everyone involved,” said co-founder Jacob Sekas.

Admission is available for guests ages 18 and up for $50 here. Doors open at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 1590 Sunbury Rd., followed by an opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m. and live music at 3 p.m. Food trucks are available beginning at 4 p.m.