COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival”, which returned in 2023 after a three-year hiatus, is turning the volume up to eleven in 2024 with its biggest event ever.

The four-day mega rock festival is set to return on May 16-19 with its largest lineup, which includes headliners such as Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera, and Slipknot. Sonic Temple will take place once again at Historic Crew Stadium.

With an additional fourth stage and 40 more bands, Sonic Temple will feature a total of 120 bands performing at the event.

A general sale for Sonic Temple passes will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

SONIC TEMPLE FESTIVAL LINEUP AND SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 16

Disturbed – Evanescence – Mudvayne – Theory of a Dead Man – P.O.D. – Drowning Pool – Nita Strauss

Judas Priest – Kerry King – The Ghost Inside – Nova Twins -Taipei Houston – Bob Vylan – Tim Montana

Cypress Hill – Electric Callboy – Enter Shikari – The Chats – Magnolia Park – Jehnny Beth – Militarie Gun – Lø Spirit

Machine Head – August Burns Red – Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes – Fire from the Gods – Miss May I – Imminence – Sim – Hotbox

Friday, May 17

The Original Misfits – Falling in Reverse – Seether – Anthrax – Dirty Honey -Nonpoint – Point North

Rise Against – Sum 41 – Black Veil Brides – Movements – Terror – Scowl – Gel

Mr. Bungle – Code Orange – Drain – Kid Kapichi – Rain City Drive – Fleshwater – The Chisel – TX2

Avatar – Atreyu – Soulfly -Lacuna Coil -New Years Day – I See Stars – Gideon – Fuming Mouth

Saturday, May 18

Pantera – Staind – Breaking Benjamin – Starset – Living Colour – Saint Asonia – Flat Black

Sleep Token – In This Moment – Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm – Kittie – Destroy Boys – Calva Louise – Vukovi

Polyphia – The Amity Affliction – Polaris – Currents – Spite – Bodysnatcher – Thrown – Dying Wish

Slaughter To Prevail – In Flames – Apocalyptica – Kublai Khan Tx – Harms Way – Empire State Bastard – Catch Your Breath – Mike’s Dead

Sunday, May 19

Slipknot – Limp Bizkit – A Day to Remember – Royal Blood – Bad Religion – Saliva – Sleep Theory

311 – Architects – Wage War – Of Mice & Men – Reignwolf – Kim Dracula – Blind Channel

Clutch – Baroness – Helmet – Red Fang – Crobot – Plush – Moon Fever – Return To Dust

Tech N9ne – L7 – All That Remains – While She Sleeps – Taproot – Bad Nerves – Dead Poet Society – Eva Under Fire