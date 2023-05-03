COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What was once home to a burger-slinging diner with pleather booths and sliders is now filled with crystal chandeliers, gold curtains and espresso.

Safia Sweets & Kitchen, blocks from the old Columbus Crew stadium off Interstate 71, has replaced the Frisch’s Big Boy chain restaurant with the furnishings of opulence. The Somali-owned cafe serves everything from overnight oats and buttery croissants to salmon burgers and non-alcoholic mocktails.

The coffee shop opened April 21, coinciding with the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Whether it be the crispy chicken sandwich, the Philly cheese steak or the “Tunacado” tuna flatbread, every meal is served with halal meat.

Safia prides itself on offering a luxurious dining experience from breakfast to dinner, featuring marble floors, gold-dipped plates and carefully placed meals. The 5,000 square-foot dining space can be reserved for weddings, bridal showers and other large events for up to 200 guests, with a Somali-fused catering menu and a steady supply of coffee and tea.

Located at 2375 Silver Drive, Safia Sweets & Kitchen is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. midnight Saturday and Sunday.