COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was high-speed, heart-pounding action as thousands of people attended the Columbus Air Show at Rickenbacker International Airport Saturday, the first time the show has been held in central Ohio in nearly 20 years.

The air show is sold out, with attendees checking out military planes as well as the death-defying stunts – all performed hundreds of feet in the air.

Every single ticket to this weekend’s air show is sold out. People are here to see military planes like this one and of course the show.”

“One thing for sure is Columbus likes airshows,” said Jim Hagedorn, CEO of Scotts Miracle-Gro, a sponsor of the show.

With every formation and trick, pilots said they hope to inspire those watching them.

“That’s how I got started in this job, was going to air shows in my hometown,” Cpt. Samuel Larson, a pilot and commander for the F22 Demo Team, said. “So it means a lot to me, it means a lot to our whole team, that this air show is coming back and maybe there is a youngster in the crowd today that will replace us one day on this team.”

Attendees had the chance to see real-life military planes, talk to pilots, and experience top-notch flying, including the lauded U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

“They did a lot of cool tricks,” said Benny Furrd, who attended the show.

The jets soared at speeds up to 400 miles per hour, in front and over the crowd, right side up and upside down, and so close to each other, you wonder how it is even possible.

“Absolutely thrilling,” Larson said. “Wonderful air show, wonderful line up, incredible modern military displays.”

Some of the children at the show, still in awe of what they just watched, said they did feel inspired to one day climb into the cockpit.

“I want to fly with them,” Furrd said.

“I would because that’s, like, a once in a lifetime experience, unless you sign up to do it,” said attendee Wesley Hatfield.

Those who attended the show said they hope it comes back to Columbus, and organizers said that all signs point to it becoming a regular event.