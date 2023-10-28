COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former social worker accused of sexual conduct with a minor faced a judge Saturday morning on new charges.

Court records report that Payton Shires, 24, of Mount Sterling, who allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old-boy, was slapped with a $100,000 bond in Franklin County Municipal Court. Shires is charged with two counts of witness intimidation, in addition to her original charge of having sexual conduct with a minor.

Shires allegedly violated the terms of her bail when she intimidated a witness Thursday evening at around 5:30 p.m. Court documents said that Shires arrived at the victim’s home with a handgun and threatened to kill the mother of the victim and herself.

She was originally arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor on Oct. 6 after the victim’s mother reported text messages found between her son and Shires. Shires, who was assigned to provide mental health counseling services for the victim, admitted to police that she participated in multiple sexual acts with the boy.

On Oct. 7, Shires, who received her social worker’s license in June and worked with the National Youth Advocate Program, posted a $500,000 bond. Among the conditions of her bond was that she was prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim and any unsupervised contact with minors.

That bond was revoked, and Shires is being held in Franklin County Jail. Her new bond amount includes the previous conditions set forth in her first arraignment hearing, as well as not being able to possess a firearm, weapon or ammunition.

State records confirmed that Shires received her social work license in June, but has not provided details regarding a possible suspension or forfeiture.