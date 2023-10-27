This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former social worker who is accused of sexual conduct with a minor faces new charges after being arrested again Thursday evening.

Columbus police say that Peyton Shires, 24, of Mount Sterling, who allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old-boy, violated the terms of her bail when she intimidated a witness Thursday evening at around 5:30 p.m. Court records report that Shires arrived at the victim’s home with a handgun and threatened to kill the mother and herself.

Payton Shires. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The victim’s mother told police that she received a call from Shires, who allegedly said that the mother “ruined her life.” The mother could see Shires on a camera outside of her home and when officers arrived, they found Shires sitting on the porch with a gun, threatening to kill herself.

Shires is due in Franklin County Municipal Court on Saturday to face two felony charges of witness intimidation, separate from her existing case. She was originally arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor on Oct. 6 after the victim’s mother reported text messages she found between her son and Shires. The mother told police that Shires asked the 13-year-old if he deleted videos, and if his mother had seen them or messages between them, a detective wrote in a criminal complaint document.

The mother gave her son’s phone to Columbus police as evidence and a warrant revealed a video of Shires engaging in sexual acts with the teen on the device. The original criminal complaint said CPD then joined the mother for a phone call with Shires, who was assigned to provide mental health counseling services for the victim. She admitted to police that she participated in multiple sexual acts with the boy.

On Oct. 7, Shires, who received her social worker’s license in June and worked with the National Youth Advocate Program, posted a $500,000 bond. Among the conditions of her bond was that she was prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim and any unsupervised contact with minors.