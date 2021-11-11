COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers as the department, like many businesses, faces a shortage of those with commercial drivers licenses.

“The hardest thing, especially here in central Ohio, is we’re competing with lots of places that are feeling that CDL driver shortage,” said Brooke Ebersole, the public information officer for ODOT District 6. “We’re competing with the warehouses. We’re competing with the school busses. Everybody wants the drivers, and there’s not enough to go around.”

According to Ebersole, ODOT typically hires about 500 seasonal CDL drivers annually across the state, including 30 in central Ohio. To date, about 20 of those 30 seasonal positions have been filled. Ebersole added that the department also has about 20 open positions for full-time CDL drivers, in central Ohio, who would also operate snow plows.

If the positions are not filled, it could take crews longer to clear the roads.

“It’s not a question of whether ODOT will plow or not plow,” Ebersole said. “All of the roads will be cleared. They will be out there. They will be plowing. It’s just a matter of how long you’re going to wait for your route to work to be plowed.”

ODOT is looking for drivers with a Class A or Class B CDL, who have at least three months of heavy equipment operating experience, and a good driving record.

Those who are interested in applying can do so by clicking here.