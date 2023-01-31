COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio.

As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. But several area counties are under a Level 1 emergency. Check back here for county-by-county updates.

As well, many area school districts are on delays or have closed. Check here for closings and delays.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

Athens County

Coshocton County

Fairfield County

Guernsey County

Hocking County

Jackson County

Morgan County

Muskingum County

Noble County

Perry County

Pickaway County

Pike County

Ross County

Vinton County

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.