COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Snow showers and sub-zero wind chill temperatures put multiple central Ohio counties under snow emergencies Sunday morning, including one at a Level 2.

As of 11 p.m., only one central Ohio county remains under a Level 1 snow emergency. The cold temperatures caused Coshocton County to go under a Level 2 snow emergency for more than four hours Sunday morning. It was the first time in 2024 a central Ohio county went under a Level 2 snow emergency.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

Only one central Ohio county remains under a Level 1 snow emergency:

Vinton

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 snow emergency.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.