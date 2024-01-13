COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds with flurries that have created blowing snow around central Ohio put multiple counties under a snow emergency on Saturday.

As of 9:20 p.m., only one county around the area remains under a Level 1 snow emergency. This article will not be updated after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Much of central Ohio is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 1 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures expected to drop significantly overnight.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

Here is the county under a Level 1 snow emergency:

Muskingum

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.