COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local business owner is out thousands of dollars after a smash-and-grab incident in late December.

614Sneaker, a store selling sneakers and streetwear in the Short North, had thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen on the morning of Dec. 26. Owner Brody Smith, who opened up his business just five months ago, said that his heart sank when he received the news.

“I got a call from my alarm company at approximately 2:25 in the morning,” said Smith. “I was distraught. I was just waking up. I was confused. All I heard was the store got broken into.”

“My heart just dropped, you know, shock, when you see someone destroy the front door of your business that you’ve worked so hard to get going,” said Smith.

Surveillance video from the incident shows two people throwing rocks at the door of 614Sneaker, shattering the glass, A suspect then ran inside the store while the other stood watch. The suspects stole 15 “Sp5der” brand hoodies, according to Smith. He said that the hoodies typically sell for anywhere from $250 to $300, meaning the total damage was between $3,750 to $4,500.

Smith said the incident made him more cautious, and he has added a gate on the inside of his store for additional protection.

“I think my store is definitely a target just because of how much merchandise we have in store compared to everything else on the street,” said Smith. “So, yeah, it definitely makes me scared, you know? I mean, I have a great alarm system and cameras and a gate and stuff like that, so I feel pretty safe now with the gate, but I definitely am scared of every night, you know?”

A clothing store called The Loop Vintage, which is a drive of five minutes away from 614Sneaker, confirmed it was also broken into at 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 29. The incidents were not considered to be related by investigators as of Friday.