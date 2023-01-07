COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed on the west side of Columbus two months ago is still calling for justice, demanding action from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chants of, “Say his name: Sin’zae Reed” were heard outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday from members of Reed’s family and supporters.

Reed was shot and killed at Wedgewood Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Krieg Butler, 36, was arrested the next day and charged in Franklin County Municipal Court, claiming the shooting was in self-defense. Those charges were dismissed a week later and the case remains under investigation “for potential presentation to the Grand Jury as evidence is gathered and reviewed,” the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said last week.

During Saturday’s demonstration, Reed’s sister expressed her frustration with the response to her brother’s death.

“We won’t stop until we get our justice,” she said. “They made us stop, told us we had to wait. Get evidence back, get the autopsy back. My brother is already in his urn.”

As of Saturday evening, there is no online record of new charges being filed against Butler in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.