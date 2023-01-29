COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As some Cincinnati Bengals fans flock to Kansas City for the AFC championship, others in central Ohio have another destination in mind for the big game: Skyline Chili.

The “epitome” of Cincinnati for many of the city’s natives, Skyline Chili franchise owner Scott Redwine said he expects large crowds at his restaurant’s locations on Olentangy River and Sawmill roads in Columbus. Visiting Skyline Chili before Bengals’ game, he said, is tradition.

“We’re super busy today at both locations with a lot of carry out, drive-thru, parties, tailgate parties,” Redwine said. “People are excited about getting together and sharing that, if they’re from the area or they just love Skyline or love the Bengals.”

Raised in the Cincinnati area, Redwine said he has been a Bengals fan for as long as he can remember. It was Redwine’s love for Cincinnati and its football team that prompted him to open his own Skyline Chili franchise.

“The Bengals started in ’68, and I’m just a little bit older than that, so I’ve been a Bengals fan my whole life,” he said.

With the Bengals just one win away from a Super Bowl appearance, Redwine said his stores will likely be buzzing with customers eager for a cheese coney or a three-way complete with spaghetti, chili and cheese.

There’s no doubt, Redwine said, that his team will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We think we’re going to win because Joe Burrow is great, the defense is great, and just the team has had such a great bond over the last couple of years,” he said. “We think our chances are really great, and we’re really looking forward to them going to the Super Bowl again this year.”

If Redwine’s prediction is correct, Skyline Chili could rake in hefty profits, the franchise owner said. The restaurant chain witnessed its largest day of profit in Skyline Chili history when the Bengals played in last year’s Super Bowl.

Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. in Kansas City and can be watched on CBS.