COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A skatepark designed by the father of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has reopened after being closed for restoration.

Frank Hawk designed and constructed Columbus’ Dodge Park Skatepark in 1990. This made it the first skatepark in a city that had outlawed skating in most public spaces at the time. The park was originally commissioned to provide a designated, safe facility for teens to skate.

Since the park is a well-used amenity in the community, in addition to Hawk advocating on behalf of his father’s creation, the city identified a need to restore the park. The city began repairs to the skatepark in May.

In a September 2022 Facebook post, Hawk expressed gratitude for Columbus’ efforts with the skatepark while giving the city a piece of advice.

“To the city of Columbus: thank you for helping to solidify my father’s legacy,” Hawk said in the post. “But I promise that he wouldn’t mind if you were to resurface and/or update the park for the next generation.”

Dodge Skatepark features three different drop-in bowls, varying in sizes with three-foot deep, four-foot deep, and six-foot deep bowls. The four-foot bowl can also function as a half-pipe, according to Columbus Recreation and Parks Department’s website.

Dodge Skatepark is located at 667 Sullivant Ave. and is free to the public.