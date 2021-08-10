Single-family home damaged by fire in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A single-family home was damaged by fire in east Columbus Tuesday night.

The fire is reported at a two-story dwelling on the 500 block of Fairwood Avenue. It was reported at approximately 9:18 p.m.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, no one was home at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Martin said the house was fully involved when the fire department arrived, but that firefighters were able to contain it quickly.

There was a partial collapse of the front wall, Martin said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.