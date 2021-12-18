COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Christmas carols could be heard throughout Columbus Saturday night for the first-ever Carols on Cleveland event.

The gathering was inspired by another caroling event called Songs on Sullivant in Franklinton.

The carolers were made up of community partners, faith-based leaders, and choirs who came together on Cleveland Avenue in Linden, all to celebrate and share in the joy of the holiday season with friends and neighbors.

“Everybody knows the last 18 months have really been trying on all of our community, and so wherever we can try and spread joy, we’re trying to do some of that, right here in front of our building at the Department of Neighborhoods,” said Carla Williams-Scott, director of the Columbus Department of Neighborhoods.

The event also featured special gift giveaways, a traveling musical float, and bike raffles.