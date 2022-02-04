COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The storm may be over, but work is still underway for many across Central Ohio who spent the morning and afternoon with shoves and snow blowers.

A lot of the side roads were blanketed in snow, and it was thick Friday morning.

NBC4’s Karina Cheung caught up with neighbors on Teteridge Road, Columbus, who ended up with a little more work than expected in the winter wonderland which followed freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The sound of snow shovels echoed down the Teteridge Road as folks were digging themselves out.

“My back is very happy! John will do a great job,” said Demetrios Gardikes whose son John was putting in the work for his dad. A decent amount of snow plus a layer of ice coated his driveway. “I actually do have some meetings this afternoon, so I’m glad he’s shoveling the driveway so I can get out.”

And next door John Pfarr — who will be turning 90 this year — also worked to clear away the snow.

“Well, this here — as long as the snow blower runs alright, I don’t do much shoveling anymore…”

The snow impacted travel through the neighborhood. Even the NBC4 truck ended up stuck in the snow and ice. But thanks to the team on Teteridge, they were able to help the crew clear a way out.

“Just planning on staying in,” said Pfarr about his plans for the rest of the day. “Get this done to stay in, get back out there, get the bird feeders all filled up again.”