COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police were close enough to hear when a man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, but they used technology to narrow their search.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Eakin and Kingsford roads, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers patrolling in the area heard the gunfire, and then used ShotSpotter to pinpoint where the shooting happened. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Columbus police officers investigate a shooting on July 14, 2022, at an apartment building in the Hilltop area. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

Emergency crews took the shooting victim to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition at the last update. CPD had not released any information about a possible suspect as of 7 a.m.

ShotSpotter is a system of microphones spread out through parts of Columbus that CPD uses to triangulate where gunshots originate. The Hilltop area was one of the first to see the system deployed, alongside Linden and the south side of Columbus, and CPD has plans to expand it further. More recently, ShotSpotter was used to detect a number of gunshots during the 4th of July holiday.