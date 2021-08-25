Shots fired reported in Easton, causes brief lockdown at shopping center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police said at least one shot was fired at Easton Town Center Wednesday night, causing stores in the center to go on a brief lockdown.

The incident was first reported at 5:05 p.m. with Columbus Police and on-site security responding.

Witnesses said a person in a vehicle was shooting into the air as they drove through the Macy’s area of the complex.

According to Columbus Police, between one and six shots were heard, and officers found one shell casing at the scene.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident and that at least one suspect ran to a car and took off after the incident.

Some stores in the area went into a temporary lockdown on their own; police did not ask them to do so. They all reopened shortly thereafter.

Officers remain on the scene investigating.

This is the second disturbance reported in Easton this month. On Aug. 8, a man was arrested after causing a disturbance inside an AMC movie theater at the center, prompting many patrons to believe he had a firearm. Police did not find a gun in the suspect’s possession.