COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in stable condition after shots were fired at an apartment complex on the west side of Columbus Friday morning.

According to Columbus police, shots were fired outside of the Woodbury Garden Homes apartment complex on Deanne Lane in South Hilltop at 6:11 a.m. The victim, a 60-year-old man, was hit in the head while inside of an apartment within the complex.

Police do not know if the victim, who was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition, was a target of the shooting or any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).