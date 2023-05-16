COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating Tuesday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired near the Eakin Elementary School parking lot, according to emergency dispatchers.

Medics on scene transported one minor — a male — to Nationwide Children’s in stable condition after he was shot in the arm in the 3000 block of Eakin Road just before 3:30 p.m., dispatchers and police said.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools did not immediately respond for comment on whether Eakin Elementary was on lockdown Tuesday.

The west Columbus school went under a brief lockdown two weeks ago when a bullet grazed an 11-year-old boy several blocks away at the nearby Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive.

In February, Columbus City Council voted to expand its contract with software provider ShotSpotter into the 0.64 square miles that cover Wedgewood Village — which the city attorney has called a place of “serious concern.” The technology detects gunfire, its location, and its direction through triangulation, and was activated in the community earlier in May.

One person of interest was in custody, Columbus police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC4 online and on our app for updates.