COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police.

Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the bar.

A CPD Lieutenant confirmed to NBC4 that five shots were fired into the ceiling of the bar during the fight and no one was hurt in the incident.

No suspects have been detained at the time as police continue its investigation.