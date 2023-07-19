COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Shots were fired into a crowded parking lot of a popular night club on the far east side of Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police were called to Truth Night Lyfe on Channingway Center Drive off of Brice Road after two special duty officers were alerted to a disturbance inside the night club. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when police say a fight occurred at the club.

After those involved were escorted out of the club, gunfire was heard in the parking lot. Officers responded to the source of the gunfire, only to hear more shots were fired nearby. Police saw 21-year-old Isaiah Davis shooting a gun in their direction.

No one was reportedly shot, but several cars were damaged by bullets and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Three people were detained at the scene, including Davis, who was arrested on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).