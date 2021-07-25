Shots fired after suspect ditches stolen car near Edgewood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a suspect fired a gun while fleeing from a stolen car in the Edgewood section of the city Sunday evening.

According to police, a woman found her stolen vehicle near Lockbourne Road and Lockhurst Road at approximately 6:24 p.m.

Police said the suspect exited the car at the intersection and started firing the gun. The suspect remains at large.

No one was shot in the incident.

A portion of the roadway is closed as police investigate.

There is no further information available at this time.

