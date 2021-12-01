COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured after an exchange of gunfire between a person police are calling a suspect, a Columbus police officer, and a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy following a crash on the city’s west side Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the scene of the accident on West Broad Street just west of the I-270 South exit at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua, one of the vehicle’s occupants was standing on the side of the road while officers investigated the scene. The person then started to run away, with officers giving chase.

Witnesses told police that the person allegedly fired a gun, at which point a Columbus police officer and a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy returned fire.

The person police said was a suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident.

There is no further information available at this time. This story will be updated as more information is released.