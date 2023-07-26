View a previous report on the I-70 robbery chase in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The officer left hospitalized after a bank robbery, chase on I-70 and subsequent shooting is now walking out of that hospital 20 days later.

The Columbus Division of Police officer, who has yet to be identified since the shooting, has been recovering at Grant Medical Center since July 6. Multiple law enforcement officials surrounded the entrance to the hospital on Wednesday, waiting to applaud him as he walked out.

The shootout that left him injured also left one of three robbery suspects — 19-year-old Abdisamad Ismail — dead, while the other two led police on a manhunt.

Traffic piles up as police closed down Interstate 70 in Columbus for a robbery chase. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Columbus Division of Police cruisers line the entrance to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where their fellow officer was hospitalized on Thursday, July 6, 2023 after a shoot-out on Interstate 70 near West Mound Street. (Courtesy Photo/Cierra Johnson)

A shoot-out and highway chase arose after a suspect stole a Porsche from a Whitehall car dealership on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

Hilliard Division of Police cruisers arrive at a Fifth Third Bank — the location of an alleged robbery that sparked a highway chase — on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

Columbus Division of Police patrol the North Linden area before arresting two suspects in connection with an officer involved shooting. (NBC4/El Richards)

Hours later, a cruiser is sitting outside of the house where an arrest was made. (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)

Those two suspects, 23-year-old Fazsal M. Darod and 20-year-old Aden Abdullahi Jama, remained at large for nearly 15 hours, according to Columbus police. They said the incident began with one member of the group stealing a Porsche from a dealership in Whitehall before joining the other two suspects to rob a Fifth Third Bank in the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road.

After the armed robbery, multiple law enforcement agencies followed the stolen Porsche to I-70 near West Mound Street, where the deadly shooting ultimately took place. Investigators would later find Darod outside his home on July 7, while the U.S. Marshals said they found Jama trying to flee the country the next day at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

In court proceedings on Tuesday, both Darod and Jama pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting bank robbery, and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.