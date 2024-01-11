COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Local suit shop Pursuit has started 2024 with the intention of giving back, pledging to donate 100 outfits to people in the community.

But it’s more than just a suit donation, according to Pursuit owner Nate DeMars.

“The idea is we want people to have the exact same experience, and the same look that somebody walking in the door today purchasing a suit would have,” DeMars said. “I always tell people, and people look at me funny, the suit really isn’t magical. It doesn’t do the work.”

“I think for us it’s to let people have the experience of coming into the shop, asking questions, feeling like they understand how to dress professionally, and they feel comfortable and confident. That is far more important than the suit itself,” he said.

Pursuit, located in the Shorth North, is looking to team up with a diverse group of local organizations to work with on this donation. There is also an opportunity for Pursuit customers to add an additional one hundred suits to the donation.

For this week only if you buy a suit or commit to buy a suit, Pursuit will make an additional donation.

“They don’t necessarily have to get fitted today, but they’re going to pay in advance and when they do that, we’re using that as a way to help amplify the good we’re trying to do,” DeMars said. “And at the end, what we really hope to do is have a whole lot of outfits that we can then go out and look for the right partners to deploy them through.”

To learn more about Pursuit and the program visit https://pursuityourself.com/