COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Short North Stage announced its upcoming lineup of shows last week as the theater’s production of “Into the Woods,” starring an American Idol and Broadway alumna, kicked off a month-long run.

The company selected a roster of eight shows for its next season at the Garden Theater, including premieres, audience favorites and interpretations of theater classics. Musicals next season will be brought to life on the theater’s MainStage, currently home to “Into the Woods.”

Sondheim’s 1987 musical explores the intersection of several fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Rapunzel.” The production is running through April 16 and stars American Idol runner-up Diana DeGarmo as the Witch.

Short North Stage 2023-24 season

Celebrating its 12th season at the Garden Theater, Short North Stage is kicking off the 2023-24 season with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from July 6 to 30. This jukebox musical follows the singer-songwriter from the 50s to the 70s and features hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Then, a concert-style benefit production of “Sondheim on Sondheim” from Sept. 8 to 10 will feature melodies and video projections of Sondheim himself, with a show party to follow.

Continuing a six-year tradition, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns Oct. 5-29 and moves to the MainStage due to audience demand, with Nick Hardin returning as Frank N’Furter. In addition, a new off-Broadway play, “Which Way to the Stage,” takes the Garden Theater from Oct. 19 to Nov. 5.

Tony-award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” is coming to Columbus for the first time from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, followed by “The Color Purple” from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18. Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the musical features jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and more.

“The Prom” is running from March 14 to April 14 following its Broadway debut in 2018 and a recent Netflix adaptation starring Meryl Streep. The musical features four Broadway stars who visit an Indiana town to help two queer high students build the prom of their dreams.

Musical drama “Nine” is closing the season from May 9 to June 2, based on Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical film, “8 1⁄2.”

Subscription renewals go on sale March 27 and new subscriptions are on sale May 8, costing $300 to $500. Single tickets are available beginning June 1 ranging from $33 to $69. Learn more here.