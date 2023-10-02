COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two brothers, both charged with murder, faced a judge Monday.

They are accused of shooting and killing Roosevelt Carroll III and injuring his father back in July in Italian Village.

The prosecuting attorney said today he believes he knows what started the incident.

“The victim and his father pulled up at a parking lot next to a vehicle where they were immediately confronted by several people in the parking lot regarding an argument over fireworks,” said Salomon Gicherman, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

This shooting happened on July 5 around midnight – the day after the Fourth of July holiday.

The brothers De’Andre and Levander Davis made video appearances in court Monday while being held in jail.

De’Andre is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Levander is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Both pleaded not guilty.

The shooting happened in a parking lot on the corner of Warren and Kerr Streets.

According to the prosecutor, Roosevelt threatened to use his gun multiple times, but investigators said De’Andre allegedly fired the first shots at Carroll.

The prosecutor said Levander then allegedly chased after his father and shot him in the head.

“As Mr. Davis was chasing Mr. Carroll. His brother De’Andre Davis went up to Mr. Carroll, who had already been shot and was incapacitated on the ground, fired several shots downward to the victim, striking him in the head and neck. Then it’s alleged the brothers including Mr. Davis fled the scene,” Gicherman said.

Caroll was pronounced dead on the scene while his father was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.

Both brothers were given a $1 million bond.