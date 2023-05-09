COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the Ohio Bureau of Investigation continues looking into Saturday’s shooting in the Short North that left 10 people injured, those who work and play in the area are hoping to see changes, but that doesn’t mean they feel unsafe in the neighborhood.

The City of Columbus and the city’s police department held a joint media address where they played the body cam videos from two of the officers who responded to Saturday’s scene. The video captured fights, the sound of gunfire, and officers running toward that gunfire. Moments later, a bloodied man can be seen being put under arrest.

On Tuesday, the same portion of High Street was once again filled with people shopping and enjoying dinner. Some said they will continue frequenting the area but are hesitant about returning at night. Others said they will continue to visit the neighborhood regardless of the hour.

“I think after dark is a concern for sure, at least for me, but maybe the young kids don’t care,” said Clintonville resident Theresa Thompson. “But for me, I don’t think I’ll come after dark.”

“I don’t want to say it’s just another day, but at this point, you hear it so often that it’s not necessarily surprising,” said Nicholas Breitenstine, who is visiting from New Jersey. “I mean it’s scary, but that can happen in the suburbs where I’m from; it can happen in a major city; it can happen pretty much anywhere.”

The Short North Alliance did not respond to a request for comment.