COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were believed to have been shot early Saturday in the Short North.

Columbus police shut down multiple blocks and a heavy presence was seen in several areas, including High Street from East Second Avenue to Goodale Street through the heart of the Short North, a commercial and residential neighborhood immediately north of Columbus’ Downtown.

A citywide officer in trouble was put out in response to the shooting, according to Brian Steel of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, for an incident that began about 2:45 a.m. The number of victims was not immediately available, but Steel said no officers were injured.

Police in the Short North on May 6, 2023 (Lindsey Weiker)

An Ohio BCI agent at High and Russell streets in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6, 2023 (Drew Yaussy / NBC4)

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were seen in the area. They have an agreement with Columbus police under which they investigate shootings involving city police officers.