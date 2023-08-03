COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers who regularly park on a number of streets in the Short North should plan on paying the meters for an extra two hours at night starting in August.

While most paid parking in the city ends at 10 p.m. and starts again at 8 a.m. the next day, the Columbus Department of Public Service announced in a news release Thursday the meters on North High Street, Goodale Street and side streets off of North High Street in the Short North will all be extended until midnight by the end of the month.

The adjustment will also affect surface lots on Greenwood Avenue and Eden Alley, the release said.

The city said it is doing so in an effort to bolster “safety, access, and increased demand” for parking after 10 p.m.

“Extending paid parking to midnight on these high-demand streets will help to encourage turnover, particularly on the weekends,” Columbus Administrator of Mobility and Parking Services Justin Goodwin said in the release.

The change also comes close to two months after the city wound down increased security and a mandated curfew for mobile food vendors, among other measures, in the entertainment and nightlife district — an early-summer move prompted by two weeks of 2 a.m. shootings in May.

The new enforcements will take effect on Aug. 23, according to the city.