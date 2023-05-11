COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Short North leaders and entrepreneurs are ensuring the community that the area is safe after violence erupted last weekend.

Columbus police said the incident is still under investigation, but believe the chaos started when officers attempted to break up a fight and escalated to two separate shootings. Ten people were shot and 11 guns were recovered.

Since Saturday, the Short North Alliance said they’ve been meeting with business owners, law enforcement and city leaders to discuss how they can make a difference. Still, as the streets settle back to normal, reminder’s of Saturday’s violence is lingering.

“I was actually there the night that it happened,” said Hans Ooms, who works at a bar in the area. “I didn’t hear the first set of shots, but then I came out in the front and then the next set of shots came out.”

Ooms said he generally feel safe when walking back to his car after work at around 3 or 4 a.m. However, he said he walk his female co-workers out to their cars at night.

Police described Saturday’s scene as an “explosion of gunfire.” Some business owners and visitors told NBC4 they now feel hesitant to spend time in the Short North, especially after dark.

Betsy Pandora, the executive director of the Short North Alliance, noted that all of the recent shootings happened after 1 a.m.

“We have a team of special duty officers who work at those late night hours when we have experienced those isolated safety incidents,” Pandora said. “The Short North is such a special place in the city of Columbus. It’s really part of what makes Columbus so special and the short north is such a vibrant community and a safe community the vast vast majority of the time.”

There are about two dozen officers a part of that special duty team patrolling the area in the late night hours. Pandora said they have been meeting with CPD, business owners and residents to discuss ways to keep increasing safety in the area.

“There are no single solutions and I think we all wish for a quick fix and I know that there is extreme urgency out there in the community and certainly from within our community to see improvements in addressing such a complex issue,” Pandora said. “But it takes collaboration and leadership among all of us.”