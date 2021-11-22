COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buyers searching for ways to shop local online, or Made in America, can use this list to get their holiday needs filled while supporting Central Ohio and American businesses.

Online/In person

Botori: CCAD grad PJ Sedgewick created riding wear with a street apparel feel. Warm and durable leggings in lots of styles and colors, shirts, and hoodies.

Celebrate Local: Easton and online. 3952 Townsfair Way. Food, jewelry, apparel, pet food, and alcohol — all made in Ohio.

Etsy: Filter by Made in the USA, and then the item. Ex: Made in USA clothing & shoes, or made in USA jewelry. Support Native American artists, by filtering for indigenous art.

Farm Match: Matches Ohio farmers to your home or drop-off point. Sign up by entering you information, and then shop for maple syrup, Amish-made jams, pies, cheeses, meat and much more for your holiday food basket, as well as year-round local and organic produce.

Kimberly’s Diamond Corner: Gem experts with wide range of prices to satisfy every pocket. From reasonably-priced rings and earrings, estate sale jewelry, to knock-your-eye-out diamonds worthy of a rock star, Kimberly and her family will help you choose the best piece of jewelry to fit your budget.

Middle West Spirits, Local whiskeys, bourbons, vodka and gins. Barrel-aged maple syrup while supplies last. Also check out 451 Spirits, for a hand-made, artisanal, small batch approach to spirits.

Ohio Wine Producers Association has a comprehensive list of wine trails, wineries, and wines on their website. Get on a pre-holiday wine trail to shop for friends, or put together a holiday travel package.

Shopglean and Tiki Botanicals offer hand-crafted lotions, soaps, bath bombs and more. Local owners, attention to detail, finest ingredients for that home spa experience.

Holiday Markets

Holiday Gathering Vintage & Made Market: Saturday, November 27 9:00am-4:00pm. The Round Barn Vintage & Made Market is hitting the road for a Holiday Gathering pop-up market featuring a curated collection of our favorite vendors of vintage + handmade + curated new + boutique clothing + food trucks + live music. Come shop with 75+ hand picked small businesses on Small Business Saturday inside TWO heated barns at the FRANKLIN CO. FAIRGROUNDS.

Scotts Antique Market November 27 & 28, and December 18 & 19, Ohio Expo Center.

Not Your Mamas Holiday Craft Market. Check site for details of the virtual event on December 3, and the physical event on December 12 in Canal Winchester.

CCAD Art Fair and Marketplace: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m. First look: 9–11 a.m. CCAD’s Loann Crane Center for Design (112 Cleveland Ave.; please use the entrance on Long St.) $20 for First Look entry ($25 if purchased in person) $7 for General Admission entry ($10 if purchased in person). Featuring a stellar, handpicked selection of work by more than 125 CCAD students and alumni, the Art Fair & Marketplace features fun, affordable, and functional stationery, jewelry, housewares, and so much more. Proceeds go direct to the artists.

Winter Fair December 3, 2021 – December 5, 2021. Ceramics, wood, glass, painting, metals, fiber, jewelry, photography, sculpture and more. Time: Friday and Saturday – 10 am – 7 pm; Sunday – 11 am – 4 pm

Price: Adults – $7; Youth (12 and under) – Free (note: ticket is valid all three days) Location: Bricker Building

Website: ohiocraft.org

Craftin’ Outlaws: Craftin’ Outlaws returns Sunday, December 5 at the Columbus Museum of Art from 12pm – 4pm. Shop early by visiting exhibitors online.

Avante-Garde Art & Craft Fair: Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard, OH 43026, Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:00am-4:00pm. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. This event will also have a full concessions stand on site.