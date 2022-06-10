COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for tips into an overnight shooting on the Far East Side.

Columbus police responded about 3:30 a.m. Friday to the scene near the intersection of Refugee and Gender roads, where they found a 51-year-old woman who had been shot in the back. Her car had a shattered rear window.

Police say the victim’s car was shot several times by people in another vehicle who were following her.

The shooting victim was taken to Mount Carmel East and is expected to recover.

Police have no information on suspects and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Jason Gunther at 614-645-4860 or to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.